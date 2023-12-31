REEDS SPRING, Mo. — The city of Reeds Spring is under a mandatory boil order until further notice due to a leak.

Terri Arnold, the city’s court clerk, told OzarksFirst that crews are currently working to locate a leak in the water system. So far, it has not been found.

The leak has brought pressure levels below 20%, Arnold said, requiring a boil order.

The Department of Natural Resources will be notified.

Residents with questions can contact 417-559-1882 or can reach out to City Hall at 417-272-3309 on Tuesday.