Reeds Spring Schools reduces attendance for football games

REEDS SPRING, Mo. – Reeds Spring High School has announced changes to its attendance guidelines for football games this fall. This comes after the Stone County Health Department advised Reeds Spring Schools to limit large gatherings due to health concerns.

As part of the new protocols, RSHS students-athletes and the band members will receive four tickets to distribute to family and friends for home football games. In addition, 50 tickets will be available to other students through a lottery system.

“Athletics, activities, clubs, especially now with so much isolation, we want kids to feel connected”, said RSHS principal Dr. Isaac Shooter. “We want kids to be a part of something bigger than themselves.”

Each visiting school will receive 300 tickets to distribute to its fans.

For those who can’t attend on gameday, the media team plans to live stream football games on YouTube and their website.