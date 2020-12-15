Reeds Spring man killed in single-vehicle accident

Top Stories

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:
fatal car crash

SADDLEBROOK, Mo. — A Reeds Spring man is dead after a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 65 near Saddlebrook, Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, Slade Russell, 38, was driving southbound on U.S. 65 when he traveled off the roadway. He then struck a rock bluff and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSHP reports his vehicle was totaled and it’s unknown if he was wearing a safety device during the accident.

This Troop D’s 110th fatal crash this year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Putting The Ozarksfirst

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now