Reeds Spring man killed in single-vehicle accident

SADDLEBROOK, Mo. — A Reeds Spring man is dead after a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 65 near Saddlebrook, Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, Slade Russell, 38, was driving southbound on U.S. 65 when he traveled off the roadway. He then struck a rock bluff and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSHP reports his vehicle was totaled and it’s unknown if he was wearing a safety device during the accident.

This Troop D’s 110th fatal crash this year.