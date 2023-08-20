STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A Reeds Spring man was killed Saturday night when his motorcycle ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Gustavo Fuentes was heading north of Railey Creek Road, one and a half miles north of Reeds Spring when the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday night.

The MSHP report says Fuentes was riding a 2016 Harley Davidson Wide Glide when he went off the left side of the road and hit a ditch before striking a tree and overturning.

Fuentes was transported to Cox Hospital in Branson, but later died.

This is MSHP Troop D’s 91st fatality crash in 2023.