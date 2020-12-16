RED KETTLE DRIVE: Salvation Army raises money for those in need in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The needs in our community are great this year and The Salvation Army is one of the organizations working to meet those needs in the Ozarks.

Right now, The Springfield Salvation Army is in the middle of its red kettle campaign trying to raise money.

The Red Kettle Goal is $875,000. So far, 50% has been raised as of Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, which equals: $437,717.

Individuals can donate at https://www.salvationarmyspringfield.org or text SAL to 24365 to donate from their smartphone

Donations can also be mailed to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 9685, Springfield, MO 65801.

Funds raised will support year-round programs to assist those who need it the most. All funds raised will benefit The Salvation Army in Springfield, MO – serving Greene and Christian counties.

If you would like to be a Bell Ringer, you can register online at www.registertoring.com or call 417-862-5509 ext 116, ask for Vicky.