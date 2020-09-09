Red Friday: fundraiser works to support families in need while cheering on Chiefs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Red Friday marks the start of a new Kansas City Chiefs season – but it also benefits the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Since the Chiefs begin the year on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2020, Wednesday is the kickoff edition.

This is actually one of the non-profit’s largest fundraisers of the year bringing in more than $500,000 just last year.

Flags are only available on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, beginning at 6 a.m. while supplies last.

They’re five dollars and can be purchased at all McDonald’s of the Ozarks locations, Hy-Vee and online.

This is the fourth year Springfield and the Ozarks are involved, proceeds to go to benefit our two Ronald McDonald House Charity locations.