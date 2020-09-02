“Red Alert” rally in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Around 30 event workers marched peacefully through downtown Springfield to raise awareness about their struggling industry.

Social distancing and masking was encouraged. Participants walked with travel cases that usually hold stage equipment.

The rally highlighted the impact events have on the economy. Steve Eudaly, organizer and Headline Productions co-founder, says events can impact anything like hotel rooms, restaurants and even parking. He says it can also provide jobs for people in lighting, audio and venue management among other things.

The event also recognized the jobs lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a big emphasis on encouraging legislators in Washington to help restart the entertainment industry with some additional funding.

What happened in Springfield is happening across the state today. It’s called a “RED ALERT EVENT,” addressing what rally organizers call a “critical” and “urgent” situation.