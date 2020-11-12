Recount for 135th House District race begins

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The manual recount for the 135th House District race between Steve Helms and Betsy Fogle will begin at 6 a.m., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2020.

It was a tight race on election night with Fogle leading her opponent Helms by only 34 votes.

According to the Missouri Code of State Regulations, a manual recount is required if the difference in votes is equal to or less than one-half of 1%.

The difference in this race is just .45% or 80-votes.

This number was determined after Greene County election judges approved and counted provisional ballots, adding both absentee ballots that arrived last week before or on election day and military and overseas ballots.

Ballot sorting will begin at 6 a.m. and ballot tabulation at University Plaza will follow at 8 a.m.

Bi-partisan teams will do the recount and the public is invited to watch.