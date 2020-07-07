Record numbers of COVID-19 reported by Springfield-Greene County Health Department

GREENE COUNTY, Mo.– The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is reporting 133 new cases of COVID-19, the highest two-week total ever recorded by the agency.

The Health Department says the total number of active cases in the Greene County area is now 155.

Currently, 395 people are in quarantine from having been in close contact with other, already-infected individuals. This number is lower than it was on July 6, 2020, when the Health Department saw a record high of 410.

111 of the people now in quarantine are newly-quarantined, having possibly been in contact with other infected people during the July 4th Holiday Weekend.

The Health Department says that in the first month of testing at its mobile site, the positivity rate was 1.62%. In the last month, the positivity rate has increased to 3.62%, a 123% increase.

The Health Department encourages the public to take preventative measures to slow the spread of the virus.