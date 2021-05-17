Recommendation deadline for Evangel University’s new mascot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Leaders with Evangel University unanimously decided to retire the university’s Crusader mascot back in March 2021.

Interim President Dr. George Wood says the meaning of the world Crusader has changed over the years.

The university is looking to rename the school’s mascot, and community members have had the chance to submit their recommendations since early April. The deadline to submit recommendations was Monday, May 17.

A selection committee will hear from students and staff about the potential new mascots and the committee will narrow the submissions now to 5-10 semifinalists.

The university plans to announce the new mascot in late August.