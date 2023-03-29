SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Sertoma Chili Cook-Off celebrated its winners, sponsors and donors at an appreciation reception March 29.

Together, Springfield Sertoma Club, Heart of the Ozarks Sertoma and Queen City Sertoma host the event, which raises money for the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield every year.

This year marked 41 years of chili cook-off.

The Sertoma Clubs are non-profit organizations that focus on raising money for charity and primarily sponsor children’s charities in the Springfield and surrounding communities.

On average, the area’s eight Sertoma clubs donate over $300,000 each year to these causes.