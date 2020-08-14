Rap artist Bizzie Gambino’s brother charged with his murder

Top Stories

by: Becky Willeke

Posted: / Updated:

FLORISSANT, Mo. – The Florissant Police Department says rap artist Bizzie Gambino’s brother is a suspect in his killing.

The department issued warrants for second-degree murder for William Miller. Miller is in custody.

Investigators say it was a domestic incident between two brothers and the suspect has been identified as Miller.

St. Louis County police identified the victim as 27-year-old Derrick Ayres.

Police found a very bloody crime scene on the front porch of the home on Starlet Drive just off of Patterson Road around 3 a.m.

Ayres’ first manager in music business, Cortez Robinson, now lives in Atlanta. He’s heartbroken.

The shooting happened at Ayres’ brothers house, Robinson said.

Ayres was shot once in the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Another person in the home told officers they heard Ayres and a male relative arguing and then head a single gunshot, police said.

