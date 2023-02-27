REPUBLIC, Mo. — A Dodge Challenger crashed into the side of a Republic business on Sunday night.

Officers on the scene said the crash into the Arabella Day Spa building occurred due to two cars racing. Law enforcement arrived at the crash near Highway 174 and Main Street in Republic a little before 8 p.m. Sunday night, Feb. 26.

Witnesses said they saw the two vehicles racing each other before the crash.

The building was empty at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported. Both drivers were arrested for reckless driving, according to officers.