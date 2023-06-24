MONETT, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two people Friday night.

MSHP says 53-year-old Larry A. Brock and 61-year-old Lydia E. Shorey of Crane were killed in the crash.

Rafael Contreras Maldonado, 19, was arrested and taken to the Barry County Jail. He’s currently being held on a 24-hour investigative hold, but no charges have been filed at this time.

Rafael Contreras Maldonado. Courtesy of the Barry County Jail.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 37 and U.S. Highway 60.

MSHP says deputies from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office were pursuing Maldonado, who was driving a Chevy pickup truck northbound on State Highway 37 when he ran a red light, hitting Brock’s westbound Hyundai Elantra. Shorey was a passenger in the Elantra.

Brock and Shorey were pronounced dead on scene.

These are MSHP Troop D’s 62nd and 63rd fatalities for 2023.