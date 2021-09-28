Pulaski County woman hit and killed while mowing her grass

DIXON, Mo- A Pulaski man was charged with several counts after hitting and killing a woman mowing her lawn.

According to court documents, on September 24, 2021, Ronald Nathen Allen Rollins was arrested while driving intoxicated, felony possession of controlled substances, and involuntary manslaughter in the first degree. Court documents stated that Rollins was arrested in Pulaski County because of a car crash in which he was the driver.

Witness and security footage indicates the vehicle crossed the center of the roadway and traveled off the left side of the road, where a pedestrian was in the front yard mowing the grass when she was struck. The car continued on a struck an embankment where it came to a rest.

Deanna Groves, the pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene. Court documents note, the Dixion chief of police found a silver container and that Rollins ran into the woods, but the passenger of the car was in the back of the patrol car.

The container was found, next to the car, following the crash. Rollins was caught and asked who the driver of the vehicle was. He stated it was the female with him, and he only knew her by “Bae.”

Police noticed Rollins had droopy eyes, slurred speech, and was lethargic. Rollins was given a sobriety test, and he kept shutting his eyes. Dixon Police Department found a silver bag containing several spoons, syringes, a bag of white powder substances, and a bag of green leafy substances.

Rollins is to appear in court on December 10, 2021, at 9 a.m.