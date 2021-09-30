Pulaski County woman charged with connection to a murder

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo- A Pulaski woman was charged with several counts after tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

According to court documents, on September 17, 2021, around 9:30 am, Rolla Central Dispatch received an emergency call about a deceased male, identified as Mark Ethington. The male was found outside his residence; he had multiple stab wounds to his body.

During an interview with a potential suspect, Brandon Veasman, he stated Ethington was at the residence with a female acquaintance, Cherie Kelley. Veasman said he left the residence to drop off his girlfriend, C.F., and when Veasman returned to Ethington’s residence to murder him.

According to the court document, Veasman entered the house where Kelley and Ethington were located and stabbed Ethington multiple times with a knife.

Court documents note, after committing the crime, Veasman left the residence in a vehicle with Kelley. As they left, both admitted discarding their shoes along the route. Veasman told investigators he concealed the pants belonging to Kelley and hid them. Police located the pants in the location, Veasman said, and the pants had what appeared to be blood.

Veasman dropped Kelley off at a different residence after the clothing was discarded, and the two parted ways. Kelley was unable to be located after the crime, and she had multiple warrants for her arrest.

Court documents indicated that on September 26, 2021, multiple days after the murder of Ethington, Kelley was arrested by Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. After the arrest, Kelley refused to talk and requested an attorney.