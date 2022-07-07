LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Pulaski County announced a burn ban Thursday morning, becoming the 28th Arkansas county to currently enact such a rule.

Other counties could possibly issue burn bans as temperatures reach dangerous highs and droughts cause an increasing fire hazard.

The Arkansas counties under burn ban as July 7 include:

  • Carroll
  • Clay
  • Cleburne
  • Craighead
  • Cross
  • Faulkner
  • Franklin
  • Fulton
  • Greene
  • Howard
  • Independence
  • Izard
  • Lawrence
  • Logan
  • Johnson
  • Madison
  • Marion
  • Monroe
  • Poinsett
  • Polk
  • Pope
  • Pulaski
  • Randolph
  • Searcy
  • Sharp
  • Stone
  • Van Buren
  • White

Arkansas Forestry has the north and west of the state under a moderate wildfire risk. The National Drought Information System has 42.4% of Arkansas under “abnormally dry” conditions, 13.6% of Arkansas in a “moderate” drought, and 0.5% of Arkansas (in far northern Fulton, Sharp, and Randolph counties) in a “severe” drought.