DIXON, Mo. — Ronald Rollins, a Pulaski County man who pleaded guilty to killing a woman with his car, was sentenced to 14 years behind bars Wednesday.

Rollins is getting 10 years for involuntary manslaughter and four years for driving with a suspended license.

Deanna Groves was mowing her lawn when Rollins’ vehicle crossed the center of the roadway and across the left side of the road. Rollins’ vehicle struck Groves, who was pronounced dead when police arrived on the scene.

Rollins was originally charged with driving while under the influence, possession of controlled substances, and first-degree involuntary manslaughter.