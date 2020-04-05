Pulaski County health officials announce new cases and one death from COVID-19

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — Three more positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported, according to Pulaski County Health Center officials.

On Friday, the 11th positive case was travel-related; however, health officials are identifying the person or where the person traveled.

According to Pulaski County Daily News Facebook page, Health Department replied to questions on Facebook saying, “We will post-movement around the county if there is identified movement.”

On Thursday, positive case nine and 10 were announced.

According to health department officials, both positive cases are travel related as well and live together.

The Health Department added to the question, “When travel-related many contact us upon return and go immediately into self-isolation and have no movement in the county before symptoms appear and they go for testing.”

Out of the eight remaining patients, one has died, and three have recovered.