Pulaski County Grand Jury indicts 49 in undercover operation

Pulaski County Sheriff

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo.– Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney has filed charges against 49 people with delivery or sale of a controlled substance.

These people were charged after a two-year undercover investigation by the South Central Drug Task Force and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release, the charges were presented to the Pulaski County Grand Jury over a period of several months last fall and summer.

The prosecuting attorney delayed the announcement for the officers’ safety and so the suspects could be arrest without incident.

