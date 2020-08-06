Pulaski County deputies recovering after chase-turned-crash

DIXON, Mo.– Two Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputies are recovering and one woman is in jail, after an early-morning chase on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

Deputies say they were checking on a car that was blocking Hartford Road in Dixon just before 6:00 a.m.

Deputies reportedly found a woman unconscious and behind the wheel of the car. Deputies say they tried to help her, she woke up and sped away.

During a short chase, the Sheriff’s Office says, the woman hit two deputies and their patrol cars. These deputies were not badly hurt.

The woman, who has yet to be identified, is now in the Pulaski County Jail. The Sheriff’s Office confirms she was wanted on several warrants.