Protesters enter Jeff City chambers over proposed Missouri crime bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Senators debated for hours on Thursday, discussing a crime bill designed to address everything Governor Mike Parson wanted accomplished during his recently-called special session.

While some of the lawmakers support the Governor’s plan to address crime across the state, others don’t believe the package proposed reduces crime.

“I think once we see this operating I think it’s going to really help our communities get cleaned up and get economic development back in there, it’s going to help our education,” said Senator Doug Libla of Southeast Missouri.

“I’m just saying at the end of the day, I don’t think this is going to solve the problem when it comes to crime. I think the police and the community relationships needs to be built in a way it’s never been built.,” said Senator Jamilah Nasheed of St. Louis.

In the middle of one of the debates, protesters entered the senate chambers, hoping to send a message about police reform.

The proposed crime bill would reduce residency requirements for St. Louis police officers. It’s a proposal some St. Louis-based senators want to leave up to voters.