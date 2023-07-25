BRANSON, Mo. — The city of Branson could potentially limit where drag shows can be performed.

A proposed zoning ordinance would restrict where drag establishments are allowed to be located.

Before being read, the public was allowed to comment on the ordinance.

Dozens of people signed up to speak, with most opposing the idea of drag shows at all.

“I’m really concerned about our society, I’m really concerned about our city,” said one commentator. “I don’t want to see our city destroyed morally.”

Mayor Larry Milton clarified before speakers began that drag shows are not being banned.

“It’s time to get over our discomfort about drag shows,” said one commentator. “They’re adult performers entertaining consenting adults in an adult venue.”

The proposed ordinance would amend city zoning regulations so no drag shows will be within 600 feet of a church, school or public park.

It would also require establishments to cover their windows so people on the sidewalk cannot see inside.

“So if Branson chooses to ban these and you want to turn away this business, I will tell you that us in Springfield will gladly take that tax dollars and that increased income that will be coming from you,” said another commentator from Springfield.

A similar topic across speakers was that Branson is considered a family-oriented tourist destination.

“These drag queens shows are not going to be enough to support Branson, and you’re going to drive the families away,” said a commentator.

The Branson Board of Aldermen voted just minutes ago to move the ordinance forward. There will be a second reading of the ordinance at the next board meeting, scheduled for August 8, before it comes to a vote.