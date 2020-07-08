Proposed mask requirement could come with $100 penalty

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The City of Springfield has released the full details of its proposed face mask ordinance.

In the ordinance, the city is proposing anyone over the age of 11 be required to wear a face mask in public. The ordinance would require masks of all employees and visitors in any public place.

The following would be considered exempt from the ordinance:

Children under the age of 3

Children between the ages of 3-11 are not required to wear a mask while under the direct supervision of an adult but are strongly encouraged to wear one

Persons with health conditions that prohibit wearing a mask

Persons who are hearing impaired, or someone who is communicating with a person who is hearing impaired, and needs to see the mouth

People at a swimming pool

People playing a sport, exercising or using exercise equipment

Persons working in settings which might increase the risk of heat-related illnesses

Anyone who is outdoors while maintaining physical distancing of at least six feet

For personal care services and retail businesses:

Masks will be required indoors

Staff must wear a mask at all times

For restaurants:

Patrons will be required to wear a mask in waiting areas or while walking to or from seating and throughout the restaurant

Patrons must wear a mask unless eating or drinking

Staff must wear a mask at all times

Sports spectators:

Spectators at an outdoor event will be required to wear a mask if physical distancing is not possible

Spectators at an indoor event will be required to wear a mask

The City also has proposed penalties for those who are not wearing a mask:

“A person who fails to wear a Face Covering when wearing a Face Covering is required shall be guilty of a violation of a municipal ordinance, punishable by a fine not exceeding $100.”

The entire proposal can be found here.