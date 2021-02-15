Properly caring for your vehicle during extreme cold weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– If you plan on getting out and driving in the snow, you’ll want to make sure your car is in good working condition.

“Between wiper blades, batteries, and diesel supplements, it’s been a pretty busy day here,” said Jeremiah Chipps, O’Reilly Auto Parts store manager.

Chipps said today certain items flew off the shelves.

“When people go to use their wiper blades, they notice that the rubber’s tearing,” said Chipps. “We sold a lot of wiper blades today, a lot of de-icer, the spray de-icer. People try to use that on their locks or thaw out their wiper blades, a lot of diesel treat. We sold a lot of anti-gel.”

Chipps said since we’re already in the thick of this winter weather, there’s only so much you can do to protect your car if you don’t have a garage to store it.

“The cold weather will kind of push it over the edge,” said Chipps. “Unfortunately, if the battery is outside, there’s not much you can do. You can take out your battery, take it inside put it in a warm spot, keep it charged up. See, those batteries, if they’re just sitting there, the cold weather doesn’t do them any good. It’s not a bad idea to let your car run 5, 10, 20 minutes a day to help keep that battery charged up. Around here we just kind of preach the safety, especially with our drivers and employees coming into work.”

O’Reilly Auto Parts isn’t the only one pushing safety.

“Within our calls for service, we have stranded motorists that we attend to,” said Sergeant Mike McClure, with Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D. “So, that went up. It’s real easy to assume that it was weather-related.”

McClure said everyone should be prepared if they can’t stay home.

“If you don’t have to leave, stay home,” said McClure. “Not only because of the snow but because of the temperatures. “

McClure said to make sure your car is packed with precautions in case you get stranded somewhere.

“Those items that can keep you warm,” said McClure. “Sleeping bags, cause it’s not camping season. Throw those in the car. Body and hand warmers. Jumper cables, a charger for your cell phone and charged phone before you leave because that could potentially be your lifeline if are on a rural route.”