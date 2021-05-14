Propane company says employees escaped fire without serious injury

MARSHFIELD, Mo.- Kosan Crisplant, the owners of the propane facility that caught fire Thursday afternoon, says there were no serious injuries from the massive fire.

The company states three employees were working at the time of the fire; these three were able to escape the facility with serious injuries.

“Right now, we don’t know much more than this. We are very thankful for the fast and courageous work of the first responders on the scene, and we are praying for their safety as well,” the company said.

Bill Lingenfelser, general manager of Kosan Crisplant, says they are working with authorities to investigate what caused the fire that led to a giant smoke cloud that was visible throughout the Ozarks.

The fire happened at the facility formerly known as Pinnacle Propane sometime in the afternoon in Marshfield.

Authorities asked residents in the area to evacuate that area.

Ozarks First spoke with two witnesses who describe what they first saw.

“Mowing the back yard, I heard an explosion, came out front to see what happened, and that’s when I heard several consecutive explosions and saw the flames,” says Kory Wade.

“The flames are way higher than the trees over there, and there are some mature ones. I booked it out of there as soon as I saw that tank catching fire. I didn’t feel safe; I feel like I was in range of the explosion,’ says Zander Lahey.