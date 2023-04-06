

















Drone images courtesy Josh Garner, Greene County Highway Department.

Major progress is being made on a highway project in Springfield and Greene County.

Crews are pouring cement for the new bridge carrying the Kansas Expressway extension over Ward Branch Creek, which is north of Plainview Road. According to the county, the new bridge deck will have approximately 630 cubic yards of concrete.

In recent months, crews have also cleared the right-of-way of trees, performed dirt work, and completed much of the roadbed.

FOX49/KOLR10 previously reported the extension will open with two lanes, with land being cleared for the addition of two more lanes sometime in the future. The City of Springfield is paying for the portion of the project within the city limits, while Greene County is funding the section outside Springfield.

According to the county, Phase One is a nearly $17-million project. It entails a new roadway between Republic Road and Plainview Rd. and is on track for a November completion. Work also includes new intersections at Republic Road (the current endpoint of the expressway), as well as Weaver Road and Plainview.

Phase Two will extend from Plainview to Farm Road 190 near the Christian County line, and is scheduled to be complete by the spring of 2025.