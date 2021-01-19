Program designed to help veterans kicks off Jan. 20

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The first of five virtual programs designed for veterans kicks off on Wednesday, Jan. 20. It’s called the “Resilient Veteran Program.”

The Resilient Veteran is a virtual event and the program was started by a local veteran in Springfield.

The program makes it easier for veterans to learn about various outreach programs in Springfield. Veterans or family members of a veteran can ask questions during these sessions.

The sessions will be once a month and the January session will be with the Sheep Dog Impact Assistance at noon on Jan. 20 followed by Wellness for Warriors, Upward Bound, Moral Injury Institutes, and AVA social work.

“Instead of just giving a card which has a name and a number, we can give them a youtube video so that anybody going to an organization knows what to expect, who they’ll be talking to, and hopefully any questions they have will be answered in the video,” said Ian Tucker, host for the Resilient Veteran Program.

If you have any questions or want to participate can click here.