Professional driver to build international racetrack in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Ozarks International Raceway, the brainchild of professional racecar driver J.R. Pesek, is expected to open at the Lake of the Ozarks in the Summer of 2021.

Pesek says the track will run for nearly 4 miles, weaving through a 659-acre plot of land nestled within the countryside of Missouri.

“This part of the country I think is kind of starving for the track,” Pesek said.

Pesek said when it came to altering the environment to accommodate the track, there wasn’t much that needed to be done.

“The trees and designing of the racetrack, we only took down what we had to,” he said. “There wasn’t many we had to take down, we’re trying to respect the environment.”

There are some adaptations being made, though. Pesek says they had to get creative when it came to how they’d store and house cars.

“So, we thought it was a cool thing to turn these from turkey barns, put them to use, instead of tearing them all down,” J.R. explained. “We went in and cut down the concrete wall on each side, turkey barns have two-foot ledge, and we cut every other one open. And it created 58 garages.”

