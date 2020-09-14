Processional route detailed for Webster County Sergeant Justin Burney

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.- The Webster County Sheriff’s Office has shared a processional route for Sergeant Justin Burney, who died in a car accident last week.

The processional will be on Spur Drive from West Jackson Street to Banning Street between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Wednesday, September 16.

“The Webster County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our deepest gratitude for the overwhelming amount of support from our communities, as we mourn the loss of Sergeant Justin Burney,” the Sheriff’s Office posted.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Justin Burney, 26, was killed after a vehicle traveled off the left side of eastbound I-44, crossed through the median cable to the other side, and struck Bruney’s vehicle.