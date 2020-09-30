Probation status hearing held for Webster County brothers

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Make It Count

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.- A Probation status hearing was held Wednesday morning for the Schwartz brothers.

According to court records, the lawyer for Aaron and Petie Schwartz did confirm that the brothers were not staying at the same house as the victim.

There will also be a probation violation hearing on October 22 at 3:00 p.m.

Related stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now