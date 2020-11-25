PROBABLE CAUSE: Investigators share details regarding Willard shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — 39-year-old Angel Atwell is charged with first-degree domestic assault resulting in serious injury.

According to a probable cause statement, Greene County deputies responded to a 911 call about a male with a gunshot wound in Willard on Monday, Nov. 23.

The probable cause statement says the injured male (identified in the document as “T.A.”) stated he was shot in the stomach by Atwell. T.A. was transported to Mercy Hospital and underwent surgery for a gunshot wound that entered his chest.

Before surgery, T.A. told staff Atwell grabbed a gun, and that he’d pleaded with her to not shoot him, and that she shot him anyway.

T.A. stated she shot him once before the gun jammed, at which point he was able to wrestle it away from her and get outside to call 911.

Authorities report Atwell, along with several other individuals, were located within the home at the time of the shooting.

Investigators recall in the probable cause statement, Atwell seemed distraught and lethargic, misunderstanding some questions and answering ina short and choppy manner. She declined any drug or alcohol use.

When deputies asked if she had any injuries or was struck, she said no.

Two other witnesses were interviewed by investigators. They noted both T.A. and Angel had been arguing all day. They also said T.A. gets verbally aggressive when angry.

Upon forensic interviews, witnesses stated T.A. got verbally aggressive and grabbed someone by the neck and arm. They said T.A. was pulled away from this person, and they were taken to a different room for safety.

Another witness stated T.A. then grabbed Atwell by the shoulders and hit her against the walls. They said Atwell pushed T.A. away, at which point he fell to the ground and “cowered”.

This witness also saw Atwell grab the gun from her purse, and point it at T.A.