SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The schedule for this year’s Greater Ozarks Pridefest was jam-packed with events celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

The event took place in downtown Springfield for the first time in June and saw thousands of attendees from all around the region.

“To see the growth that has happened is absolutely amazing. I remember coming here and there were maybe like 200 people to like. Now we have thousands of people,” says Alysia Wells.

The weekend’s highlight was the pride parade, which kicked off the festivities on Saturday.

Festival-goers made their way to Park Central Square, where vendor booths were set up.

From food trucks to clothing stores, the booths offered a little bit of something for everyone.

“I’m really glad that there are so many people here that are protesting for our rights and there are so many organizations here that are raising money for the LGBTQ community,” said Tina H.C. with Martha’s Vineyard.

Performances were also a big part of the weekend’s festivities.

Local artists took to the main stage to perform a variety of acts, from drag shows to musical performances.

It gave members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies a chance to come together to celebrate love, acceptance and diversity.

The festival lasted until 6 p.m. in the square, but more performances followed at Odyssey Lounge.