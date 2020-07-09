2020 Price Cutter Charity Championship won’t allow spectators

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Price Cutter Charity Championship has announced they will no longer allow spectators at the tournament.
The tournament is scheduled to be played on July 23 – 26 at Highland Springs golf course.
The PCCC still plans on moving forward with other events such as the Pro-Am. Though all amateur players will be tested for COVID-19 by the saliva test.
Highland Spring members will be able to view the tournament from the clubhouse though they cannot be on the course.
Ex-NFL quarterback Tony Romo still plans to play at the tournament.
This is a developing story.