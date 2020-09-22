Previously convicted sex offender sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography

FORSYTH, Mo. — A Missouri man, who is a previously convicted sex offender, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for receiving and distributing child pornography.

35-year-old Timothy Wayne Carnelison was sentenced without parole.

Upon his release, Carnelison will be required to register as a sex offender and will be under supervision for the rest of his life.

Officials say his two prior convictions were for statutory sodomy in the first degree and child molestation.

According to officials, the investigation began when Google sent a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after locating files of suspected child pornography on Carnelison’s Google Photo app.

A search warrant in September 2019 found images of child pornography on his cell phone. He pleaded guilty to the charges in February 2020.