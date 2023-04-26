SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Five Broadway musicals are slated to come to Juanita K. Hammons Hall starting in August.

The show lineup includes “Come From Away,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Mean Girls,” “Shrek the Musical!” and “Pretty Woman: The Musical.”

“Excited is an understatement as we announce this incredible lineup,” said Keith Boaz, Executive Director at Juanita K. Hammons Hall. “We do our best to bring our audiences shows that are fresh and new. This season features three productions that have never been to southwest Missouri, including Tony-winning ‘Come From Away.'”

“Come From Away” – August 22-24, 2023

A Best Musical award winner, “Come From Away” is the story of a small town in Newfoundland that welcomed thousands of stranded airline passengers after 9/11. This New York Times Critics’ Pick takes you into a true story where cultures clashed, but uneasiness became trust and gratitude grew into friendships.

“Come From Away” is written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, directed by Tony-award winning Christopher Ashley.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” – November 6-8, 2023

This musical is celebrating its 50th anniversary. This revival of “Jesus Christ Superstar” pays homage to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern world. The musical won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival. It garnered reviews and accolades for appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans with lyrics and music by famed composers Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Originally staged in London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, “Jesus Christ Superstar” is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events in the final weeks of Jesus Christ’s life as seen through the eyes of Judas.

“Mean Girls” – February 5-7, 2024

This hilarious musical is from a star-studded group of creators: writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (“Legally Blonde”) and director Casey Nicholaw (“The Book of Mormon”).

Set in suburban Illinois, nothing has prepared Cady Heron for the vicious ways of frenemies. As a naive newbie, Cady falls prey to a trio of girls led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. When Cady concocts a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns that you can’t cross a queen bee without getting stung.

“Shrek the Musical” – March 19-21, 2024

Based on DreamWorks’ animated film, “Shrek the Musical” chronicles the adventures of an ogre who finds himself the unlikely hero alongside a donkey and a princess who resists being rescued.

Favorite characters from the film come to life in this Tony Award-winner with songs from Jeanine Tesori.

“Pretty Woman: The Musical” – April 23-25, 2024

The film “Pretty Woman” was a hit when it was released in 1990. Thirty years later, a creative team led by Jerry Mitchell (“Hairspray,” “Kinky Boots” and “Legally Blonde”) brings this love story for the ages to the stage.

The show features an original score by Grammy-winning Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (known for “Summer of ’69” and “Heaven”). Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman” is also featured in this musical that delivers on the iconic film moments you remember.

Tickets for shows will be available this summer online and by calling the box office at 417-836-7678.