President Trump tweets video update before heading to Walter Reed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– After testing positive for COVID-19, President Donald Trump has confirmed his condition and the condition of the First Lady. The update was delivered in a video tweet on Oct. 2, 2020.

The video was tweeted shortly after the President landed at Walter Reed Medical Center.

“I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support,” President Donald Trump said in a video posted to Twitter Friday evening.

According to the President, he and First Lady Melania Trump are “doing very well”.