President of Good Samaritan Boy’s Ranch discusses fundraiser and transparency

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– As two rural boarding schools in the Ozarks are facing abuse allegations, another school says it’s working to be part of the change.

Good Samaritan Boy’s Ranch, like many others, has had to tackle fundraising amid a pandemic.

Despite nearby facilities facing allegations of abuse, Good Samaritan’s president says he is grateful for those who still support his ranch’s mission of keeping children safe.

“We missed out on our signature fundraiser for 2020,” said Casey Wray, president, and CEO of Good Samaritan Boys Ranch.

Wray says the virtual fundraiser last week was a success despite being forced to go virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Fundraising is so personable,” said Wray. ” It’s relationship-oriented. You really want to be there and connect with the people. So, figuring out how to do that digitally, is a little different. I can’t wait to get back to those things, but then I think we’re still going to still look at those virtual pieces because there’s some value there.”

Wray says the fundraiser helps the boys at the ranch.

“Some of these kids are hurting,” said Wray ” It’s individual therapy, group therapy, family therapy. It’s a really structured environment. It’s really meant to help the kids.”

Wray says even with the scandal of abuse charges at Circle of Hope and claims of abuse and neglect at Agape Boarding School, the fundraiser wasn’t impacted.

“We value very highly, transparency and oversight,” said Wray.

Wray says he wasn’t shocked to hear about the claims of abuse.

“Like everyone, I’ve seen so much in the news and your heart just goes out,” said Wray. “Even good-hearted people and missions really can get off track pretty easily and that’s where I think you do need oversight.”

According to Wray, Good Samaritan is working to be a part of the change to keep kids safe.

“I know there’s a lot of things going on the legislative level,” said Wray. “In fact, we’ve been a part of some of those discussions making sure that kids are protected and kids are safe. Sometimes I think we’re fearful of regulation, and I get it, but sometimes that’s a nice covering to say, ‘Hey, are we doing things the way we need to do it?’ I do think this is something that is going to show a light where light needs to be shone.”

Wray will be traveling to Jefferson City, Missouri, to discuss regulation with lawmakers.