Powersite man is dead after his vehicle rolls over

MILDRED, Mo. — A man from Powersite, Missouri is dead after a single-vehicle accident on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at 9:32 p.m., according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Larry Startin, 51, was driving westbound on Highway 76, one mile from Mildred, Missouri when he traveled off the roadway and struck a driveway. His car then rolled over and came to rest on its top.

MSHP reports that the car was totaled and that he was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.

Next of kin have been notified.