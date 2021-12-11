Power being restored after last nights storms

SPRINGFIELD, MO– Last night’s storms left around 4,500 customers in the Springfield area without power due to a combination of downed power lines, trees, limbs, damage to electrical structures, and 12 broken utility poles throughout the area.

With assistance from several contract line and tree trimming crews, City Utilities worked through the night to get power restored to customers. Currently there only remains around 240 customers without electricity. CU notes that some of the remaining customers who don’t have service require special equipment to access and repair the damage. Crews are continuing to work to restore power to all remaining customers.

CU also states crews will continue working until all customers who can accept power, have been restored. Those who cannot accept power would be due to damage to the entry point for power service to the residence or business. It is not known how many customers this might be.