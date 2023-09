TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Taney County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a possible scammer pretending to be a deputy.

A Facebook post from the department states it’s been made aware of someone calling people, claiming to be a TCSO deputy named “Sergeant Smith.”

At this time, the sheriff’s office says they do not have any staff by that name.

TCSO is advising people to call their office to directly verify an officer’s identity. Their office number is 417-546-7250.