Potential COVID-19 exposure at Nixa Pool after lifeguard tests positive

NIXA, Mo. – A lifeguard at the X Center pool in Nixa has tested positive for COVID-19.

The infected lifeguard worked outdoors in a lifeguard station and did not work in close proximity to members of the public. In turn, the Christian County Health Department said the risk of potential exposure to the public is low.

According to a press release from the City of Nixa, the only day the infected lifeguard worked at the pool while possibly contagious was on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

The lifeguard is now under quarantine and other Nixa Parks staff are being monitored for symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

The Christian County Health Department would like to remind residents that COVID-19 is still circulating in our community. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the COVID-19 virus. In order to help decrease your risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19, the health department recommends that you practice social distancing while out in public areas, wear a face mask, or other face-covering if social distancing is not possible, practice good hand hygiene, and avoid crowded areas or large gatherings.