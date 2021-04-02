Possible kidnapping in Ozark

OZARK, Mo.– Ozark Police were dispatched to the area of 1700 block of West James River Road in Ozark to investigate a possible kidnapping around 2:53 p.m.

According to Captain Hill, witnesses reported a late model light blue Dodge Durango SUV with dark wheels and black tinted windows. The vehicle was going southbound, driving at a high rate.

Witnesses also described a white female with red or strawberry blond hair between the ages of 8 and 13 years old screaming “I have been kidnapped,” out of the back window.

Officers are currently investigating the area. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Ozark Police Department immediately at 417-581-6600.