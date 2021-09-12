Possible explosive device uncovered in McDaniel Lake, secured by Springfield Bomb Squad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Bomb Squad secured a possible explosive device Sunday morning, with an investigation into the device still ongoing.

The device was discovered at McDaniel Lake Bridge on West Farm Road 76 while residents in the area were magnet fishing.

Greene County Sheriff’s Office has secured the area while the Springfield Bomb Squad investigate the device further.

Authorities do not believe there is an active threat at this time.

The situation is still ongoing. More information will be provided as it becomes available.