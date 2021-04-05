Polling place changes for April 6th election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Greene County Clerk Office has released a list of polling place changes for Tuesday, April 6, election.

  • 27-BC Precinct- Due to the availability of the Kansas Expressway Church of Christ, this polling location is moved to The Library Station located on 2535 North Kansas Expressway, Springfield, Missouri.
  • 1st Boone/2nd Boone Precinct- Due to the availability of the Ash Grove United Methodist-Presbyterian Church, this polling location is moved to Ash Grove Sunshine Center located at 310 North Perryman Avenue, Ash Grove, Missouri.
  • 3rd Center Precinct- 10 Eligible Voters have been moved to the polling place Brookline Church of Christ at 3086 North Brookline Avenue, Brookline, Missouri.
  • Battlefield B Precinct- 49 eligible voters have been moved to the polling place for Battlefield A in the city of
  • Battlefield to First Baptist Church Battlefield located at 5010 South FF Highway, Battlefield, Missouri.

Questions about polling location changes should be directed to Shane Schoeller’s office at 417-868-4060

