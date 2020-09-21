Polk County health officials announce two new COVID-19 related deaths

POLK COUNTY, Mo.- The Polk County Health Center is reporting two new deaths of COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post, both residents were over the age of 65.

The county also added 38 new cases from the weekend.

“We ask everyone in the community to support our efforts to #stopthespread by practicing physical distancing, wearing a mask, reducing the size of your social circle, washing your hands often and staying home if you are sick. #stopthespread #wearamask #livewelltogether,” the Health Center says.

Total, Polk County has had six deaths from COVID-19.

