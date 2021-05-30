Police searching for two missing teenagers from Forsyth

FORSYTH, Mo. — The search continues for two missing teenagers in Forsyth.

Braden Allen Tuck, 18, and Damien James Grant, 18, disappeared on Tuesday, May 25. They left in a black 1999 GMC Jimmy, which has no license plates.

When they were last seen they said they were going to Casey’s General Store in Forsyth for food and to look at the floodwaters on Swan Creek and Bull Shoals Lake.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of the two teens, call the Forsyth Police Department at 417-546-3731

