UPDATE 1:47 P.M.: SPD has located both children. Sales and Abrams are safe.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police are asking for help finding two missing Springfield children.

The Springfield Police Department is currently searching for Tanika Sales and Zaden Abrams. At this time, police do not believe the two disappearances are connected.

Courtesy of the Springfield Police Department.

Sales is a 14-year-old girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She’s five feet, two inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She was last seen around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 1 wearing blue denim shorts and a white or black t-shirt near Eastland Avenue and Huckleberry Street.

Sales left a note saying she was running away, and according to SPD, alluded to suicidal ideation.

SPD is also searching for nine-year-old Abrams. He’s about four feet, seven inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a green camouflage t-shirt, black basketball shorts and black and white shoes when he disappeared.

Courtesy of the Springfield Police Department.

Abrams was last seen around 9 p.m. on Sept. 30 in the 400 block of W. Division St. He was riding his lime green Mongoose bicycle with black and red pegs.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either child should call 911 or SPD at 417-864-1810. People can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 417-869-TIPS (8477).

