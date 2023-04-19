UPDATE: The Lebanon Police Department has announced the children have been found.

LEBANON, Mo. — The Lebanon Police Department is searching for two missing children.

According to a Facebook post from LPD, Drew and Harley Claxton, both seven years old, were last seen in the 1400 block of North Jefferson.

Drew Claxton is five feet tall and weighs about 80 pounds. Harley Claxton is four feet tall, weighs about 50 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a black Tapout shirt.

Police and fire personnel are searching the area for the boys and are asking those with information to contact the LPD at 417-532-3131.