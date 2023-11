KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident.

According to a Facebook post from the Kimberling City Police Department, the incident happened Nov. 7.

Courtesy of the Kimberling City Police Department

Police are asking anyone who has seen this vehicle, knows the owner or has information about the incident to call the KCPD at 417-739-2131.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.